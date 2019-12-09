The Debswana First Division South Top 8 matches have been postponed because of bad weather

Debswana First Division South League committee was forced to postpone the maiden Top 8 matches over the weekend following heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday

The games were to make history as the first competitions of their kind in the lower division.

The Debswana First Division South League committee came up with the concept to make revenue for lower division teams who are still struggling to attract sponsors. It was originally scheduled that Mogoditshane Fighters would take on Matebejana in the Mogoditshane derby on Saturday before Masitaoka and Broadhurst United faced off.

However rains started pouring in since Friday night, leaving Holy Ghost Park, which was to be the venue for the matches waterlogged. Realising that it would not be possible for Saturday matches to go on,

the committee moved the games to Sunday morning before the Santos versus Black Forest and Mochudi Centre Chiefs versus Holy Ghost matches.

All the games were postponed again yesterday to a date yet to be confirmed. A statement from the committee said the sole purpose of hosting the games was to attract more people to go watch the games and create revenue for all the teams.

“We have now assessed the weather conditions currently which does not seem to improve or favour our purpose. We have therefore decided to postpone all the games until further notice,” the statement read.