The new Lobatse Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Thapelo Matsheka has a surprise in store, as he is busy recruiting staff for his constituency office.

Matsheka has inherited an office without computers as security agents confiscated them in July this year. The three computers were seized from the then area MP, Sadique Kebonang on alleged suspicions that the ex-spy chief, Isaac Kgosi might have sent him pictures of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) officers.

Kgosi was served with a warrant of entry, search and seizure issued by Magistrate Thandi Baleseng on July 19, 2019.

According to the charge sheet, count one of the offence is the prohibition of disclosure of identity.

Particulars of offence are that the accused person, Kgosi, between February 18 and 25, 2019 in Gaborone took photographs of officers as well as the identity cards of the officers engaged in a covert DIS operation. On count two he is charged with obstructing officers and support staff.

It is alleged that Kgosi, on or about February 18, 2019 at Extension 6 obstructed X and Y who are officers of the DIS in the execution of their duties by verbally assaulting them. During the execution of the warrant, the security agents also seized Kebonang’s personal cellular phone. They are yet to return the said cellular phone together with the three old computers

belonging to the constituency office.

A well-placed source at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) confirmed that nothing was found in both Kebonang’s phone and computers seized. “The question is why haven’t these been returned five months after their seizure? Is the prosecution done in good faith? The DPP must rise to the occasion and start doing things right,” the source said.

Reached for comment, Dr Matsheka said his constituency office was not yet operational because he was yet to identify another office space. He stated that they were recently briefed as MPs on how constituency officers will be hired.

“I am currently looking for an office space but I guess the computers are there. I do not have constituency officers as we speak because those who have applied have not yet been interviewed,” said Matsheka who is also Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

For his part, Kebonang who was reluctant to discuss the issue said the computers were seized on the basis of a suspicion that Kgosi sent him pictures of the DIS officers. Kebonang said even when Parliament was dissolved before the October 23, 2019 general elections, his former office worked without the computers