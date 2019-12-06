 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. UDC appoints parley sector spokespersons

UDC appoints parley sector spokespersons

STAFF WRITER Friday, December 06, 2019
The Leader of the Opposition (LoO) Dumelang Saleshando says they have resolved to assign specific roles to each of their 15 Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) legislators.

He says this is their endeavour to effectively perform their oversight function, legislative and representative roles as resolved by UDC parliamentary caucus. “The sector spokesperson will be the lead person in articulating the position of the UDC in the National Assembly. They will initiate new laws, propose amendments of existing laws and lead in review of policies to their sector. They will also be responsible for leading debates in Parliament on laws and policies introduced by the

ruling party,” Saleshando said. 

He said the sector spokespersons will also periodically address the press on issues relating to their sectors. “We trust that this arrangement will allow the UDC to be more focused and efficient in discharging its obligations in the National Assembly. The nation can expect heightened scrutiny over the Executive to ensure accountability. As the main opposition, we will present our alternative agenda on all issues of national interest without fear of favour.”

