Cassper Nyovest and Vee

Excitement and pandemonium momentarily broke out at Game City in Gaborone as Casper Nyovest and Vee unexpectedly met at Mobile device dealer Cell City on their Samsung sponsored #FillUpRoyalBafokeng campaign.

As African Yard Live Drum outfit was doing their thing it seemed like just another promotion until the two music stars’ entourage arrived.

Cell City’s recently appointed ambassador, Vee Mampeezy, hosted Samsung Ambassador Casper Nyovest who was drumming support for his Royal Bafokeng Stadium gig billed for August 15.

Earlier in November Nyovest signed a sponsorship deal with Samsung mobile for the campaign after he came to the brink of giving up. Fatigued, he had been stating in tweets that he struggles to get sponsorship every year for the campaign now in its fifth instalment.

At the launch Vee, who will headline

Banners

the show expressed gratitude to Nyovest and said; “We will also be like other children and support young African artists who are making it big.”

He further appealed to Batswana to give his guest support by filling up the stadium. Nyovest was grateful to Botswana for the support especially for his first album. “Botswana is like a home for me because I’m a Motswana from North West. Batswana supported my first album but before that I was supported by Yarona FM,” he said. He further revealed that while at Vee’s farmhouse they discussed the possibility of a collaboration.