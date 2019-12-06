Mathaba tried his best to find sponsors for his flight tickets, but all his attempts failed PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The reigning Mister Ideal Botswana, Thami Mathaba who was supposed to represent the country at Mister Africa this week in Nigeria failed to attend the event due lack of sponsors.

In an interview, the reigning king told Arts & Culture that after trying his best to find sponsors for his flight tickets, all his attempts failed, forcing him to postpone the trip. He said he would now compete at the international pageantry next year. Mathaba was supposed to leave the country on Tuesday this week.

“ I was well-prepared and looking forward to partake at that pageantry. However, I could not find sponsorship for my flight tickets from Botswana to Nigeria. Even though I am sad that I could not go, I will not let this setback pull me down. I will continue working on my projects while awaiting sponsorship. This will also give me more time to prepare myself further for next year’s Mister Africa pageantry,” he said sadly. For sometime now, a number of local beauty pageants organisers have been crying about lack of sponsorship in their industry.

Most of them said despite their efforts to get the public and local businesses on board to sponsor their queens and kings to represent the country abroad, they do not succeed. Mathaba scooped Mister Ideal Botswana crown after outshining 11 other contestants who

Banners

were battling for the title.

This talented young man said that the national pageantry was not easy as all the contestants came well-prepared. He said having won the crown meant a lot to him and gave him more confidence in himself.

“This pageantry means a lot to me. It resonates with everything I believe in. I believe in giving back to the community. I am currently working on some projects that focus on giving back to the community. I am also working with Cancer Association Botswana to raise awareness on male breast cancer.

I chose raising awareness on breast cancer amongst men because my people, more especially men believe that breast cancer only affects women,” he said.

Furthermore, Mathaba called on the local corporate world, individuals and community at large to support beauty pageants with the little they have so that the country can be well represented at different international platforms.

Mathaba said that would also help raise the Botswana flag and sell its tourism industry internationally. He added that for one to make it in the international beauty pageants he or she needs an exquisite garment, national attire, flight tickets and other necessities.