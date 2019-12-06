This time the crew brings forth a new musical and dance piece dubbed The Evolution PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Tswana Sanctified Voices famed for their masterpiece Kgosikgolo, are back with a bang to serenade choral music lovers!

This time around, the crew brings forth a new musical and dance piece dubbed The Evolution that will be showcased at Maitisong theatre on Sunday at 6pm. Tickets sell for P100 per individual.

In an interview, Tswana Sanctified Voices director, Ralph Dennison, told Arts and Culture that they came up with that masterpiece because Botswana celebrated her 53 years of Independence in style, more so with a colourful and interesting history and culture.

“The Evolution is a musical and dance spectacle which showcases our history and culture through music and dance. The show takes us through a journey of how music and dance evolved over the years in our country.

It depicts how big a role music and dance play in our day-to-day lives as Batswana and being used both as fun and a teaching tool,” he explained.

Dennison further explained that the production aims to have a 98% cast in the youth age bracket. He also said they use drama, singing and dance to increase individual self-esteem and confidence whilst learning the basic principles of musical theatre performing.

He added that the production aims to showcase how much music and dance brings the nation together, more specially after a hectic year of political divisions.

He stated that they decided to come up with The Evolution because they realised most groups either do just dancing, just acting or just singing therefore they resorted to bringing the three together to showcase young Batswana’s talent.

He said the cast has 20 singers, four narrators, 10 dancers, a four-piece band and four-piece production team.

“People should look forward to a spectacular show full of dance, acting and music. This time around

we have added a few child narrators, which is something different. We are going to take people on a journey of the past, present and the future,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that they did not have sponsorship but they raise funds by contributing monies from their pockets. He said finding sponsorship was a mission in Botswana. He added that same groups were being sponsored over and over whilst new groups suffer financially.

He further pleaded with the government and private institutions to assist them financially saying putting up a show such as this one needed over 100k which crippled shows because they don’t get to properly showcase their art due to lack of funding. Dennison also encouraged more established groups to collaborate with upcoming ones to help them break through the industry.

Tswana Sanctified Voices is a non-profit organization operating to benefit young people who wish to explore the creative and performing arts from acting, singing, poetry and dance. It has been registered under the Registrar of Societies since June 2017. Its membership includes youth living in Gaborone and the outskirts of the city.

All members have strong musical background and are self- taught with no professional training. But they have had the opportunity and experience of being on stage in great productions like Joseph and the Amazing Technicoloy Dream Coat, Anni, Made in Botswana, Bye Bye Birdie, Moratiwa to mention a few.

Dennison said they worked with the United Nations on gender based violence campaign, Grandpalm Hotel independence show, Mining Indaba, UB and others. Their biggest project yet was Kgosikgolo musical production, which toured Botswana back in 2017 and 2018.