Kealeboga Sedumedi also known as DJ KSB of Mark Media Entertainment has come up with a new event called The Vibe - Sunday Treat.

After hosting the first instalment in the past weekend, The Vibe - Sunday Treat will now be hosted this Sunday at Epic Eco Gardens.

“This is a new movement. Between Oodi & Modipane, and the turn out was promising for the first event so I got to sit down with Epic Eco Gardens management and had an agreement that “The Vibe - Sunday Treat” will be every Sunday of December counting the past weekend as the first and now we looking into the 2nd edition,” DJ KSB told Arts & Culture in an interview.

DJ KSB said he came up with an idea of having a continuous chill out spot for families and friends, who like to go out, socialise, experience news things. He said it is about music, food and meeting new people. He however revealed that from January they would be doing only the last Sunday of the month.

“The mission is to get people together especially the ones around Oodi, Mokatse, Tlokweng, Gaborone & Mochudi since the venue is surrounded by the places. We have an entrance fee of P40 for adults, which will give them access to enjoy the day with us. Then we

have P50 entrance fee for children and it covers a wide range of activities slides and jumping castles.

We also have music by local DJs and we are currently keeping our word of pushing upcoming artists,” he highlighted. DJ KSB also said they have a long open deck from 10am till 4pm so that artists can have a chance to share and sell their talent to the weekly crowd. He said they have engaged a resident photographers who would be capturing all of Sunday Treat moments.”

It will be available on our social media page “The Vibe” every Tuesday afternoon for viewing & Downloads,” he mentioned. He disclosed that people who struggle with transport to get to the venue would be catered for with a Combi that makes rounds at their event every weekend. He further highlighted that the event’s objective is to make sure that people enjoy their Sundays in style.

“From the venue, stalls, photographers, graphic designers, deejays and the security people, we have empowered young Batswana and we are happy and proud to say we going to be growing talent and opportunities to the youth of Botswana as the event grows,” he concluded.