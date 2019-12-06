NO MOTIVATION: First division clubs are yet to receive grants PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

PALAPYE: Botswana Football Association sponsorship chairperson, Sydney Magagane has reassured that Debswana’s First Division sponsorship deal was renewed.

This comes after disgruntled clubs, particularly from the north, complained about delays in grant disbursements, with the season already half way through. “The sponsorship has been renewed and all is in place, very soon the teams will get the grants as promised. At the moment I can’t share the details of the sponsorship save to say that it has been renewed,” Magagane said.

Teams in the north appear to be the most vocal about the sponsorship given the distances they travel. Sankoyo Bush Bucks spokesperson, Thato Molosi said although they have accepted the situation they are struggling to honour fixtures.

Molosi said lack of assistance with grants as promised, has impacted negatively on their plans. He said they experience boycotts from players because the club is failing to meet promises.

“The problem is we are not getting any feedback on the issue.

We travel a lot and we have to spend more money on accommodation, fuel and food. We are getting assistance but it is different from our time in the premiership. It is really difficult,” he said.

Rookies Santa Greens president, Thaka Chiwita said in Division One they could afford boots for players but it is now a different story in the First Division. He said they played many games away and their finances were depleted.

His side has lost the momentum it had when it gained promotion, due to failure to motivate the players, he said. He said knowing that they would be assisted with grants in the First Division they exhausted their funds on securing transport for the club, a decision that has put them in dire straits.

Chiwita was disappointed with the sponsorship delays. “It is disappointing looking at the magnitude of the company that we also know values sport. I don’t understand these delays.

It would have been better if we were told we don’t have a sponsor, we would have planned.” He said as a result of the delays the club finds itself getting into unnecessary debts. Debswana First Division North league chairperson, Jonas Ikgopoleng concurred that the delay has worked against his teams. He said he would convene a meeting in a fortnight to discuss the issue.

Despite the unfavourable financial conditions, action continues this weekend with Motlakase Power Dynamos travelling to Maun for a meeting with Sankoyo. Leaders Sua Flamingoes host newcomers Tonota FC and Nico United are in the second city to face Francistown City Greens.

Eleven Angels play GNT in a Francistown derby, while it would be a battle of the greens in Shoshong where Santa Green welcomes Green Lovers.