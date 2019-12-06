Gaborone United (GU) director, Nicholas Zakhem has said Serbian coach, Nikola Kavazovic was already on his way out of the club, and was not pushed out after fans bayed for his blood in Jwaneng recently.

Kavazovic fired several parting shots after he was nearly manhandled by supporters following GU’s 1-0 loss to Jwaneng Galaxy in the Mascom Top 8 quarterfinal first leg. He accused the club’s hierarchy of anarchy, and said some of them were perennially drunk.

Police had to be called in to escort the coach in Jwaneng, with allegations that some club committee members, including chairperson, Boitumelo Nsunge, had instigated the attack. Nsunge has since refuted the allegations in the local media. But Kavazovic poured out during an interview with South Africa’s renowned sports presenter, Robert Marawa, alleging that a group of drunkards, amongst them club committee members, had tried to assault him.

He had unkind words for the club’s committee and appeared to close any doors for a return to Botswana, with some stinging criticism.

But Zakhem said the coach’s departure had nothing to do with the nasty incident in Jwaneng. “Nikola’s resignation had little to do with what happened in Jwaneng, as he was intending to leave in December for good, as he has serious family issues.

It was agreed with him

a few days before the Jwaneng game, I had to plead with him to stay until December,” Zakhem said.

He said the committee was happy with the coach, and as such there was no need for any committee member to attack him.

“I am not aware that any committee member is involved. Actually, we were all happy with his work ethic, experience and training method, so there was no need to be attacked by any committee member.

We are still investigating and hopefully we will share with you interesting and critical information soon,” Zakhem said yesterday. He said the club was yet to establish if the supporters who attacked the coach, were GU fans, as they have reports that it was a mixed crowd.

Kavazovic took over from Madinda Ndlovu who fell ill in September. However, Kavazovic, if exchanges he shared with club supporters were anything to go by, never knew peace during his tenure.

Supporters demanded that he fields certain players, and the relationship was strained, which forced the former Township Rollers coach to cut short his stay.