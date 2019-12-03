Isaac Kgosi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Former spy chief Isaac Kgosi slipped into the country this morning under the radar of the police, who were to arrest him upon arrival as per the warrant of arrest they have had since June.

Kgosi, who is accused of exposing the identities of agents of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) to the public made his way to the Regional Magistrate’s Court where his warrant was said to still be in effect.

With the police having failed to arrest him upon his arrival a consent agreement was made between the prosecution and his attorneys that he undergoes medical examination to determine a way forward in regard to his warrant.

His attorney Thabiso Tafila had earlier told court that prosecution had refused to drop the warrant since Kgosi was back in the country and in court as they had promised.

“We made a proposal that the effectiveness of the warrant be suspended but it seems the prosecution is not willing to do so. He now has to go for medical examination by a government doctor to determine

Banners

a way forward,” he said.

Prosecutor Thato Dibeela agreed that they have made a consent agreement for Kgosi to be examined and the doctor represents their findings either orally or in writing.

“In the meantime, his warrant is still effective so we request that he be in custody of the police while he undergoes examination. Also his passport will remain with the police in the meantime until there is a clear way as to what to do with it,” she said.

Magistrate Masilo Mathaka made the agreement a court order and Kgosi will be back in court today at 4pm as the medical doctor is expected to give his/her findings about Kgosi’s health.

Kgosi is facing two charges, one of prohibition of disclosure of identity of DIS agents and on the other he is charged with obstructing officers and support staff.