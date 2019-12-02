Police have expressed concern about the escalating cases of defilement

Tshane police have raised concern over rampant defilement cases in the area warning men against dating younger women.

In an interview, Tshane police station commander, Vusimusi Jorowe said defilement is the leading sex-related crime reported in his policing area with two to three cases recorded per week.

Jorowe stated that the cases usually involve men over 30 dating young girls aged 18 years and below who do not have the legal consent.

He said when interrogated men usually claim they were in love with the girls and that they had agreed to such relationships.

“We plead with men to refrain from getting involved in love relationships with young girls even if they are no longer schooling. Usually the cases involve young girls who are schooling and those who had failed form three,” Jorowe explained.

“The country’s defilement age bracket is 18 years and below. Even if a girl is no longer schooling, if she is less than this age any intimate activity with her is considered as defilement.”

He stated that the law is clear therefore as the police they will continue to charge men who get in love relationship with younger women. He also indicated that teenage pregnancy was also a

concern in his policing area.

The police boss further revealed to be investigating a case in which an 18-year-old girl was taken to Hukuntsi hospital unconscious after her 34-year-old boyfriend beat her recently at a local bar.

He stated that the teenager who is still fighting for her life in hospital had sustained serious injuries on the body. He said a misunderstanding that leads to a fight between lovers starts at a bar where such couples entertain themselves.

“The police rushed to the scene of crime, took the teenage girl to Hukuntsi hospital and she was later referred to Princess Marina Hospital (PMH) where she is currently hospitalised. She sustained fractures on the body,” Jorowe said.

Jorowe said the teenage girl’s boyfriend was arrested that day and is currently in police custody where he is assisting the police with investigations.

Asked about the suspect’s charge, Jorowe said the teenage girl’s boyfriend is currently charged with grievous bodily harm.

He further raised concerns over the escalating disputes between lovers that usually lead to fights and at times deaths that arise at bars and shebeens