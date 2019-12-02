Thato Kubu PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Digital migration has become the defining aspect of innovation in the financial services sector.

This has seen most of local commercial banks and non-banking financial institutions having moved their services onto online platforms and other digital services to revolutionalise their service delivery.

The medical space has not been left behind. On Friday, one of the oldest medical aid schemes in the country launched its digital platforms which include a Bomaid app available on the Google Play store and the Apple Store along with an online member portal that is available on its website.

“With the changes that we have seen in the medical aid fraternity and the expectations of our clientele, we have decided to work on introducing a more efficient fund administration system in order to deliver the highest level of service to our members and our service providers,” said the company’s chief operations officer, Thato Kubu, during the unveiling of the system.

Kubu said Bomaid has been working on the system

since the beginning of the year.

Kubu said thus the company has tested the system for glitches and as far as they were concerned it is ready for use, which means they will be going live soon. The project, which has been dubbed ‘Project Motswedi’ will go fully live in January 2020. It will offer members access to self-service platforms through which they will be able to update their membership accounts, view their benefit usage and subscription statements and submit claims real-time.

He said Bomaid has already introduced sessions with its members and also service providers to the new system in order to make it efficient. Bomaid is currently working on new projects to better service its members and also catch-up with the new trends. Kubu advised members to submit their Know Your Customer documents to allow for a smooth transition into the new system.