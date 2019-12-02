Barclays Bank of Botswana recently hosted its second Annual Retailers Market Day in an effort to show commitment to the development of the local economy.

The purpose of the engagement was to give retailers an opportunity to showcase their products as well as to interact with customers.

The event featured some of the leading players in the Fast-Moving Consumable Goods (FMCG) industry in Botswana who included Choppies, Tropicana, CA Sales, Fours Cash and Carry, Sefalana Holdings, Trans Africa, PST, Bokomo and Safari Distributors.

Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Investment Banking (CIB), Mavric Webbstock said building stronger ties with FMCG market players is a crucial step in the bank’s commitment to assisting them with their growth journey.

“Without any doubt, the FMCG industry has grown to become a significant contributor to Botswana’s economic story.

“This event serves as a platform for interaction with our valued customers through which we can understand their needs and demands more,” he said.

Barclays Business Banking and Retail Banking segments had an opportunity to provide

and showcase the bank’s product suites.

Touching on their efforts to make transactions seamless, Webbstock said the bank earlier this year launched the Dynamic Currency Conversion, a service which allows tourists and expats to pay for goods and services at merchant outlets in Botswana with their Visa or MasterCard in their home currency.

“We continue to provide customer-oriented and innovative solutions to the sector such as mobile Point of Sale, Cash at Till, Discounts and Offers and Cardless Cash Deposit,” he said.

According to Webbstock, all these efforts are aimed at making transactions seamless for retailers. Furthermore, he said the bank remains committed to bringing its customers’ possibilities to life and the Market Day is an important platform.

The day included fun activities, entertainment, prizes and hampers for guests and the public as well as the Best Stall Award for the exhibitors