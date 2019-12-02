The Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) has announced this year’s top 10 candidates for the 2019 CEDA/Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) University Challenge.

The competition will now move onto the final stage where top 10 finalists would further undergo rigorous training on presentation skills in preparation for the next stage of the selection process where they will be expected to make oral presentation to the selection panel and to captains of the industry.

The University Challenge is a collaborative effort of CEDA and the DBSA and is delivered as a youth

innovative solutions competition. Since its inception three years ago, the challenge continues to grow from strength to strength.

This year’s prize money will be P300,000 with an extra P50,000 should the winner be female as a way to promote women’s empowerment.

The top 10 include Daniel Motswasele, Amogelang Medupe, Katlholelo Madikwe, Desmond Munyadzwe, Ludo Ntshiwa, Mphule Dipao, Nathan Tsamaba, Laone Tshugane, Bolokang Molelo and Thabisang Letsamao.