The exhibition featured veteran local artists such as Wilson Ngoni, Obed Mokhuhlani, Joseph Lukwago and Loretta Mekgwe PICS: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: The Francistown Arts Meeting (FAM) exhibition that started on Thursday last week ending on Saturday was a great success.

The exhibition, organised by photographers Keogile Bonang and Mpho Hakim captured genuine interest of the public with a notable number of visitors going to enjoy various artworks.

The three-day indoor and outdoor exhibition was held at the Civic Center hall and under the Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange respectively.The event, the first of its kind in the second city was held under the theme “Embracing Creative thinking”.

The exhibition featured veteran local artists such as Wilson Ngoni, Obed Mokhuhlani, Joseph Lukwago and Loretta Mekgwe.

Additionally, the exhibition attracted over 120 artworks from local visual artists across the country comprising of painting, drawing, sculpture, and photography and string art.

In interview with Showtime, one of the youngest exhibitors Lesego Kgosietsile aged 16 years said that he participated in the maiden exhibition because he wanted to gain knowledge that would ultimately help him enhance his artworks.

“ I also attended the exhibition to market some of my artworks. I wait to come and exhibit next year. Next year I will bring artworks featuring some of the concepts I learnt from established artists such as Ngoni and Mokhuhlani,” he said.

The young artist encouraged young and upcoming artists to be part of the exhibition next year so that they can get professional exposure.

For his part, Lugwago, a retired art teacher said that he did not expect to find a higher degree of creativity from young people during the exhibition.

He said, “During my interaction with some of

Banners

the young exhibitors I learnt that there is so much talent in Botswana that needs to be fully explored. I also think that events of this nature should be held constantly. This will Batswana appreciate the art and creative industry and start supporting artists. Art can also help diversify the economy,” he said.

During her keynote address at the official opening of the exhibition, Mascom Wireless Chief Communications and Public Relations Officer Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego noted that the company’s participation in activities meant to grow the ‘arts and creative industry’ is driven by desire to see the industry reaching a level where it can create employment and contributing towards the country’s economic growth. Main sponsors Mascom and Diacore Marathon donated P76, 000 towards the event.

Lebotse-Sebego added that Mascom’s donation would serve as a stepping-stone for FAM organisers to build a sustainable platform where artist can showcase their work and create economic opportunities for themselves.

In his remarks Bonang stated that he was elated by response they got from the artists from across the country.

He also hailed residents of Francistown and surroundings for their telling support towards the event.

Bonang further pleaded with the business community to support initiatives such as arts exhibitions as they play a critical role in promoting the art and creative industry. He noted that if well supported the art and creative industry could play a huge role in helping diversify the country’s economy.