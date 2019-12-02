 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Heavy rainfall forecast this week

Heavy rainfall forecast this week

STAFF WRITER Monday, December 02, 2019
Rain clouds gather PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
The Department of Meteorological Services wishes to inform the public that heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning is expected to occur from Wednesday 4th to Friday 6th December 2019.

The anticipated rains will be triggered by a westerly trough, which will start affecting the country on December 3, 2019.

Intense rainfall of 50mm or more in a period of 24-hours are expected over most parts of the country. The expected rainfalls might

lead to possible flooding or destruction to properties in some areas, especially on Thursday (05-12-19) and Friday (06-12-19).

We therefore advise members of the public to take necessary precautions.

The Department will keep monitoring the conditions, and will update the public accordingly.

