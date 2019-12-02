TAFIC became the first Premier League side to bite the dust in the FA cup PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

PILIKWE: TAFIC became the first Premiership giant to fall in the Orange FA Cup when they were dispatched through penalty shootout by Motlakase Power Dynamos.

The entertaining affair ended 1-1 before Chouka converted five penalties to TAFIC’s four. The encounter was played in Pilikwe to a paltry crowd.

TAFIC’s Mompati Mbizo received inside the box when the defence looked suspect. His trigger was met with an emphatic block.

The shaky defence committed an unforced corner in the second minute, but the visitors were wasteful. Chouka worked themselves back into the game.

A minute before, the hosts won a free kick in a good position on the left side. Gabathomphe Tsheko rolled a pass for Ronny Leagetse. His goal-bound drill deflected from his own man in the packed box.

On the 20th minute Matjimenyenga goalkeeper made a mess of Meti Otsile’s cross. He misjudged the ball and it slid past him, unsuspecting strikers were caught flat foot and the defender recovered to clear from the goalmouth.

The encounter lived up to the rivalry billing. Both sides traded back and forth punches although they were a little threatening where it matters.

TAFIC had a glorious opportunity from the 18-yard box arc after Ronnie Leagetse was penalised for a foul on Mbizo. Michael Murirwa sent his shot directly into the defensive wall from the resulting free kick in the opening half of the dying minutes.

It took Chouka five minutes to tear the hearts of the faithful TAFIC supporters that still follow the club despite their internal troubles.

The hosts caught Matjimenyenga with a quick counter attack. Bokang Mokgaloke received and cushioned a backpass for Khumo Oitsile. Oitsile picked Meti Oitsile’s run into the box and the wing attacker controlled and rolled past the attacking goalkeeper into the bottom left corner. TAFIC responded immediately.

Murirwa sent Botshelo Mafoko into the box who pulled a great save out of Badisa Mpote with an outside footer rocket.

TAFIC equalised on the hour mark thanks to a defensive error. The defenders failed to clear

Banners

a corner kick and the alert Mbizo pounced and headed home when Mpote was caught in no man’s land.

Chouka responded immediately with Tsheko, but the striker was unfortunate to see his well-connected header kiss the upright.

Oitsile could have bagged a brace moments later. He was at the end of a defensive mess in the 16 yards, but skied an effort when he could have poked home.

As shadows dropped, the encounter grew quick and very interesting. TAFIC pulled a superiority card from their cuff, but it was not to be as Chouka ensured the rivalry lived up to expectation by repelling all the visitors’ attacks.

In fact, Chouka could have wrapped the encounter before full-time when Mokgoloke found himself unmarked in the box. His well-connected half volley sailed inches wide when the goalkeeper was rooted in his spot.

“We could have killed the game before the last whistle, lady luck eluded us. We played extremely well and we deserve the win,” Chouka coach Mothusi Seditse said after the match.

His TAFIC counterpart, Maleke also praised his charges. “It panned out exactly how we anticipated. It is always a tough game against Motlakase. When it reaches the penalty shootouts it becomes everyone’s game, but the boys did well.”

In another encounter played earlier at the same ground, FC Palapye was knocked out 2-0 by Calendar Stars.

Stars created an avalanche of chances against the minnows but failed to make them count.

It took them 70 minutes to break the deadlock when Bonno Nswazwi leaped higher and redirected a 6’s cross into the far post.

They wrapped up the show two minutes before the final whistle. Kagiso Soya received inside the box dribbled past one defender before picking Kagiso Marabeche at the far end, and the latter tapped home to send Stars into the second round of the Orange FA Cup.