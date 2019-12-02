Gofaone Mabaya’s first half strike was enough to hand Orapa United victory against Gaborone United (GU) 1-0 in a BTC Premiership game played at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

The win means The Ostriches remain fourth on the log with 22 points while GU, who registered their second loss of the season are seventh with 15 points.

With the visitors looking for an early goal, GU, who were welcoming back coach Philemon Makwengwe on the bench after the departure of former manager, Nikola Kavazovic were made to be defensive, but managed to thwart the efforts of Orapa.

However, it was Mabaya who profited from a defensive error by GU in the 39th minute when he found space in the box and slotted home from close range. The goal gave The Ostriches a 1-0 lead going into the break. After the break in the 52nd minute, GU’s Thatayaone Kgamanyane headed straight at Orapa United goalkeeper Lesenya Malapela’s. Malapela again denied him a minute later. Kgamanyane rose again in the 69th minute but his header went over the bar.

On the other end, substitute Omaatla Kebatho missed a chance in the 75th minute when he found himself unmarked in the box, but he shot straight at Ookeditse Semelamela’s. Kgamanyane, who was lively throughout the match failed to equalise when he tried to chip the onrushing. Malapela again

in the 80th minute failed to lob over Malapela from within the penalty area and it was the visitors who ran away victorious on the night.

Orapa United coach, Teenage Mpote said that although his side won the match, they didn’t play well. He said his players looked fatigued especially in the second half.

“With a lot of travelling, the boys looked tired especially in the second half after playing on Wednesday. We couldn’t construct passes, it was difficult but I am happy with the win. We managed to contain them especially in the second half,” said Mpote.

GU coach Makwengwe said he was happy with the performance of his team. But were unlucky to lose. He stated that the players showed they have the quality to compete and take the team somewhere. Makwengwe also said it felt good to be back in the dugout.

The teams:

Gaborone United: Semelamela, Kgamanyane, Tshepo Maikano, Michael Tinye, Kennedy Amutenya, Godwin Bonsu, Baokeditse Talane (Lobopo Moremi), Patrick Kabamba, Rentse Keakabetse, Tapiwa Sepatela (Obonwe Maome).

Orapa United: Malapela, Thabang Mosige, Mooketsi Hlabano, Rudolf Kgaswane, Mothusi Johnson, Mabaya, Tapiwa Nyamanjiva, Mike Powe, Allen Ndodole (Gagoangwe), Kobamelo Kebaikanye (Makhura), Onkabetse Makgantai (Kebatho)