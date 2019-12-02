Mochudi Centre Chiefs are back to winning ways in the lower division

Mochudi Centre Chiefs are getting back on their feet in the Debswana First Division South League after their slump.

The once formidable Premier League side beat Uniao Flamengo Santos 3-1 on Saturday to move to the third position on the log as the countdown to the finishing line begins.

It was Magosi’s third consecutive victory as they chase the leading pack, Mogoditshane Fighters and Masitaoka.

Chiefs have now collected 21 points, six behind log leaders, Fighters. Fighters beat Broadhurst United 2-1 on Saturday to retain their stay at the top.

They have so far collected 26 points from 12 games.

Masitaoka also registered a win against Ncojane Youngsters and remain in position two on the log. Santos’ loss to Chiefs now means they dropped to position four on the log and are now eight points behind Fighters. The top four sides are expected to battle it out for the top two positions with an average of 10 games left to play.

At the beginning of the season, Magosi set the pace and looked set to make an immediate return to the Premier League. However, their form suffered a

dent when they lost head coach, Boyo Radipotsane to Jwaneng Galaxy.

They played several games without a victory, but seem to have found their footing with veteran striker, Terrence Mandaza leading by example.

After Chiefs’ poor run, Fighters took advantage and have so far managed to remain consistent.

Santos at some point were doing well in second position, but two consecutive losses have seen them lose track of the leaders at the top. Masitaoka have become dark horses in the race and are currently breathing heavily on favourites, Fighters’ neck at the top. At the bottom, Ncojane are still struggling, especially when they suffered their eighth loss (to Masitaoka) this season on Saturday.

Jwaneng Fighters redeemed themselves with a 1-0 win over Red Sparks although they remain in position 11. Black Forest are also finding it difficult in the lower division after relegating from the Premier League last season.

They are currently sitting seventh with 15 points. On Saturday they got thumped 3-1 by Holy Ghost.