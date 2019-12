Death row inmate Mooketsi Kgosibodiba was this morning executed at the Gaborone Central Prison according to a statement from Botswana Prison Service.

Kgosibodiba, also known as Batista, stole a bag of cement and a water container belonging to his employer Benjamin Makobela, then killed him on February 2, 2012 at Makobo village to cover up the crime.

He was sentenced to

death by the Francistown High Court on the 14th December 14, 2017 for the offence of murder. He later appealed the judgement but was dismissed on the 27th July 2018 by the Court of Appeal.