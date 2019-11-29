FRANCISTOWN: Botswana has been listed amongst the low travel security risk countries in the world in 2020.

According to the report of International SOS, a travel security services company, released this week, the travel security risk rating analyses the threat posed to travellers and international assignees by political violence (including terrorism, insurgency, politically motivated unrest and war), social unrest (including sectarian, communal and ethnic violence) as well as violent and petty crime.

Other factors such as the robustness of the transport infrastructure, the state of industrial relations, the effectiveness of the security and emergency services and the country’s susceptibility to natural disasters are also considered where they are of sufficient magnitude to impact the overall risk environment for travellers.

International SOS also states that five categories ranging from ““insignificant” to “extreme” risk are considered when ranking countries throughout the world.

In Southern Africa, Botswana shares the same ranking with Namibia and Zambia while the regional economic powerhouse-South Africa-is listed as a medium travel security risk country.

According to the report, countries in the same category with South Africa experience periodic political unrest, violent protests, insurgency and/or sporadic acts of terrorism occur.

“Travellers and international assignees may face risk from communal, sectarian or racial violence and violent crime. Capacity of security and emergency services and infrastructure varies. Industrial

action can disrupt travel,” the report adds.

The report will boost the image of Botswana before the eyes of tourists and investors who want to come here bringing the much-needed foreign currency and creating employment.

From a long time back, Botswana has embarked on a grand mission of diversifying her economy from mining, and has targeted tourism one of the sectors that can be used to diversify the economy away from mining, especially from over-dependence on diamonds.

Commenting on the document, the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Unity Dow said the report generally shows that Botswana was a very welcoming country to foreigners because of the peace and tranquility that prevails within its borders.

She added that the report positively complemented Botswana’s national tagline of “Our pride, your destination” which suggests that Botswana is a place which can be visited and where visitors can feel comfortable because of political, social and economic variables.