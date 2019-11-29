Attendees at the commissioning ceremony

FRANCISTOWN: In an on-going quest to improve its product and service offering to our customers, Vivo Energy Botswana launched a mobile fuel-testing laboratory: a first of its kind by a private company in the country.

The company markets and distributes Shell fuels and lubricants.

Every motorist’s nightmare is buying adulterated fuels, since it damages and shortens the lifespan of the vehicle’s engine and may cause inconvenience. At Vivo Energy, they are committed to providing high quality products and services.

The launch of the mobile fuel testing laboratory provides an opportunity to demonstrate Vivo Energy Botswana’s commitment to providing quality fuels to its customers in a transparent manner.

The mobile fuel testing lab will be collecting samples from Shell service stations and commercial customer sites, and will subsequently conduct quality tests on site.

In the unlikely event of the need for further testing, the mobile lab will safely transport samples to the main laboratory at the depot for further analysis.

Speaking at the mobile laboratory commissioning, Vivo Energy Executive Vice President (EVP) East & Southern Africa, Hans Paulsen stated: “Customers are at the heart of our operation. We are committed to ensuring that our customers receive the best quality products whenever they visit our operations, whether retail or commercial. The introduction of the mobile testing lab will support our existing modern fuel-testing laboratory at our depot here in Francistown, which was upgraded in 2016”.

Vivo Energy Botswana’s Managing Director, Wayne Kingwill added: “Safety and quality

is paramount in Vivo Energy Botswana operations and nothing is left to chance. To ensure that Shell’s high quality fuels and lubricants reach the end-user at the exact quality levels they should, Vivo Energy has in place elaborate quality control processes along its entire supply chain. This ensures that we consistently deliver on our customer promise with regard to the unique benefits Shell fuels and lubricants offer.

We appreciate the efforts that the government and its various energy bodies are doing to curb fuel contamination, and are pleased to support this with the introduction of our mobile fuel testing lab.

Besides the laboratories at the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, ours is currently the only fuel-testing laboratory in Botswana.”

“The mobile testing lab will be operated in collaboration with our trained Quality Marshals, already present at every Shell service station. Quality Marshals receive product, compare loading parameters against offloading parameters, regularly test the product to reconfirm quality, test and confirm the calibration of pumps, and handle any quality related issues at the station.

The mobile laboratory was officially commissioned by a team comprising of Paulsen, Kingwill, other staff members from the local leadership team and Vivo Energy Botswana depot, plus retailers.