Bouncing back: Makhwengwe has returned to the GU hot seat PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Phillimon Makwengwe has bounced back as Gaborone United (GU) coach, after his contract was not renewed at the end of last season.

Makwengwe returns to the hot seat after Serbian, Nikola Kavazovic’s unceremonious departure this week. Kavazovic quit the post on Tuesday after angry fans bayed for his blood, following the first leg of the Mascom Top 8 quarterfinal 1-0 loss away to Jwaneng Galaxy.

This left assistant and goalkeeper coach, Khalid Niyonzima in charge on an interim basis. Kavazovic had led the Reds in five league games, winning just once while playing to draws three times and registering one loss.

Now GU will have a third coach with the season barely half way through, after Madinda Ndlovu left due to ill-health.

Security Systems coach, Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare had been linked with the job before the appointment of Makwengwe. Nare missed Wednesday evening’s 1-1 draw away to Miscellaneous due to suspension. Systems had maintained that the coach was still with the team and was expected to run down the last seven months of his two-year deal with the club. But GU were quick to quash the rumour by offering Makwengwe the job until the end of the season.

“This serves to inform the football fraternity and stakeholders that management has taken a decision to redeploy Phillimon

Makwengwe from the development side to the senior team, wherein he will be the head coach until the end of the season,” the club said in a statement.

“Management also wishes to quash recent reports that Chico Nare will be joining us. Those reports are not true at all and the club has no intentions to bring him on board.”

GU said the vacant post had attracted interest from across the globe, but have not made a decision yet on taking the search abroad.

Meanwhile, the midseason coaches’ merry-go-round is in full swing. In the First Division South League, Red Sparks have parted ways with head coach, Thaloba ‘Machine’ Nthaga after a string of poor performances. Nthaga has lost five games while winning three times and playing three draws in 11 games played.

He leaves the team in ninth spot with just 12 points and in the relegation zone. In other technical changes, Mochudi Centre Chiefs have roped in Mpho Mabogo for the assistant coach role on a one-year contract.

Mabogo, a former Chiefs striker, holds a CAF C licence and has been a head coach at Mogoditshane Fighters and Naughty Boys.