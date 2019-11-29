Game aborted: TAFIC were due to host Galaxy on Wednesday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) is mum on why the BTC Premiership game between TAFIC Football Club and Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club was aborted on Wednesday night at the Obert Chilume Sports Complex.

Scores of supporters left the stadium disappointed after the game was called off at the last minute.

A BNSC official, Gakologelwang Masheto who was at the stadium, declined to disclose reasons the game did not proceed.

“I unfortunately can’t comment why the game did not go on as was initially planned. I am hamstrung by the policy of BNSC to disclose those reasons unless the CEO of BNSC authorises me to do so.”

Efforts to get a comment from BNSC CEO, Falcon Sedimo were unsuccessful at press time.

However, a TAFIC official said his club had nothing to do with the cancellation of the game.

“It is best that you enquire from BNSC why the game was cancelled. BNSC has given the stadium to Special Olympics Botswana for training

Banners

this whole week,” said the official, who requested anonymity. “We had, however, made all the necessary arrangements as the host team for the game to go on but we were disappointed when we were told at the last minute that the game would not be played.”

Asked about the matter, the acting Botswana Premier League CEO, Joseph Moakofi said TAFIC should explain why the game was cancelled.

“I think TAFIC officials are better placed to provide a detailed explanation in relation to your enquiry. We had booked the stadium for the game and were given the impression that the game would go on as scheduled, but BNSC told us that we would not be able to use the stadium yesterday (Wednesday),” Moakofi said.