Steady progress: Mosige has returned after a lengthy lay-off

FRANCISTOWN: Orapa United coach, Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote believes centre back, Thabang Mosige has finally overcome his injury troubles.

Mosige, who is the club captain, played his first league match after more than a year out of action against Morupule Wanderers a fortnight ago.

He had a great game last week Friday when Orapa United defeated Security Systems by a solitary goal in a Mascom Top 8 first round quarterfinal clash played at Itekeng Stadium.

The 31-year-old Mogobane-born defender, marshalled the defence very well, showed zeal and confidence on the ball.

Prior to the Wanderers match, the former Letlapeng defender had not played competitive football owing to a knee injury he sustained in June last year.

At the time he suffered a serious knee injury, Mosige had just come out of a terrible facial injury he sustained while on national team duty. The facial injury kept him out of action for more than two months. Following his injury there were fears that might be forced to retire earlier than anticipated.

“His confidence is slowly coming back. For him to post such a very good performance after more than a year without kicking the ball is extraordinary. It shows his mental resilience and class. I was not surprised by his performance; he

has put so much effort in training since coming back from injury,” Mpote said after Mosige guided United to victory against Systems.

“Mosige is a leader in the pitch. He will help in terms of guiding the younger players in the pitch. His input in terms of guiding the younger players is already showing. We want to strongly compete for everything on offer this season and for us to do that we need quality players like him,” Mpote added.

He said Mosige could make his way back into the national team given his level of focus and discipline.

“Like I said before he is quality. He has all the credentials of a modern centre back. It is only a matter of time before he returns to the national team. I hope he will not be disrupted by injuries.”

Mosige is the only surviving United member of the squad that won promotion to the elite league eight years ago. During his time on the sidelines Mosige had missed vital matches for United in the CAF confederations cup. He also missed the Orange FA Cup, a competition, which United won.