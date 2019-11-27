Member of Parliament for Ngami, Kainangura Hikuama

The Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Karabo Gare has told Parliament that a number of investment opportunities have been identified for North West Region.

The assistant minister was responding to the question raised by Member of Parliament for Ngami, Kainangura Hikuama in Parliament recently.

Hikuama wanted to know if there were any investment opportunities identified and coordinated by the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) in the North West Region. He further asked for them to be mentioned and wanted to know the efforts and progress made in making local communities or potential investors aware of them.

In response to the MP’s question, Gare said the identified opportunities in North West region are in tourism, agriculture and manufacturing sectors. He stated that BITC in collaboration

Banners

with the youth ministry is facilitating Ngwao Boswa Basket Weavers Association to enable locals to access the AGOA market.

He said a basket storage facility has been constructed in Gumare to facilitate product collection, consolidation and marketing. He said plans are advanced to handover the storage facility to the association to manage it.

Gare further stated that BITC is collaborating with the international trade centre to integrate local basketry into the international e-commerce market place meant to improve the market access of the products. He stated that the market place is expected to be operational by June 2020.