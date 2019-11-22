Hailstorm

FRANCISTOWN: Heavy rains and hailstorm left a trail of destruction in Shashe village, with retail shops, a village kgotla and several households destroyed in the processes on Monday.

In recent days, many parts of the country have experienced heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms that have caused serious destruction to properties. In one instance, the owner of Lion’s Park popular bar in Shashe, Ernest Sakuringwa estimated the loss incurred by his business due to the damage attributed to heavy rains and hailstorm to be around P300, 000.

The businessman is probably amongst those who were badly affected by the Monday heavy rains.

He said “I stay next to my bar and at around 4am on Monday while I was asleep, I suddenly heard the roof of the bar shaking strongly. When I went outside I realised that the roof has been blown away by the strong winds”. He added that the bar roof landed at a neighbour’s house where it caused extensive damage to the neighbour’s property.

Sakuringwa noted that the incident took place at a time when the bar was still undergoing some renovations and there was no stock, furniture nor any valuable property. He said that he reported the matter to the relevant authorities and was at the time of writing still waiting feedback as to whether he will be compensated or

not because he did not insure his business.

Shashe Mooke village leader, David Adam said that they were still collating the figures of the affected families in all village wards.

He said, “Roofs from seven households in the village were blown away by heavy rains and hailstorm.”

Adam said that in spite of the heavy destruction, miraculously there were no injuries or loss of life registered. The village leader also indicated that as a result of the Monday hailstorm and heavy rains, the village experienced constant power outages thereafter.

The village social welfare officer, Basimane Mothowagae said that they have received reports of about eight households that were affected by the hailstorm and heavy rains. “Only two households needed urgent assistance. We managed to mobilise aid in the form of food hampers and a tent for accommodation,” Mothowagae added.

Mothowagae said that most of the affected victims had alternative accommodation in their yards.

He said that they have since reported the damages suffered by residents of Shashe to the district commissioner’s office and are yet to get feedback from the same office on the exact nature of assistance that would be rendered to the affected parties.