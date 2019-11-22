FRANCISTOWN: Nata-Gweta Member of Parliament (MP) Polson Majaga has reportedly embarked on a crusade to frustrate Dukwi councillor Thatayaone Kehitile’s bid to be elected Tutume sub-district council deputy chairperson.

Dukwi falls within the Nata-Gweta constituency. This week insiders alleged that Majaga views Kehitile as a threat to his political future. There are strong reports that Kehitile wants to challenge Majaga at the ruling party parliamentary primaries in a bid to secure candidacy for the 2024 general elections.

It has been widely speculated that Majaga feels that should Kehitile ascend to the position of deputy chairperson in the Tutume sub-district, the position is likely to give him a platform to best position himself for a triumph at the BDP parliamentary primaries in 2023. That is why many allege that Majaga is doing all he can to block Kehitile’s bid for the position of deputy sub-district council chairperson.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Majaga has in recent days been mobilising councillors within the Tutume sub-district council with a view of convincing them not to back Kehitile’s bid for the position of deputy council chairperson. The move by the legislator has reportedly angered Kehitile.

Kehitile even raised eyebrows in the social media (facebook) last week when he posted that there is a prominent politician within the constituency (Nata/Gweta) who is eager to see his bid for the position of deputy sub-district council failing dismally, for political expedience.

Kehitile said the politician has been mobilising councillors within the Tutume sub-district with a sole purpose of convincing them not vote him as deputy council chairperson. Although he did not mention names many insinuated that he was referring to Majaga. There are even reports that prior to the general elections Majaga and Kehitile were not working together on

account of the fact that Majaga views the former as a threat to his political future.

Yesterday Majaga told Mmegi that he is not decampaigning Kehitile. He also denied any form of rift between him and Kehitile. “ I have a very good track record in the constituency. I have nothing to fear. The stories peddled against me within the constituency are not that true. They are just meant to soil my reputation.

If people were saying I am decampaigning the likes of Tiro Seloma and Ditiro Majadibodi I would understand because I have faced them before at the BDP primaries and I understand their prowess as politicians. To the best of my knowledge I do not have any rift with any of my councillors or anyone in the constituency,” Majaga said.

Majaga reiterated that he has the ability to win the elections without decampaigning any of his opponents.

Kehitile would not be drawn into discussing his perceived rift with Majaga. He however confirmed that he intends to challenge for the position of deputy council chairperson in the Tutume sub-district council.

“ For now I am focusing on my duties as a councillor and by extension the Tutume sub-district council. I will cross the bridge when I get there,” he said when asked if he has ambitions of challenging Majaga at the ruling party primaries meant to secure candidacy at the 2024 general elections.

He also maintained that he enjoys a good relationship with Majaga and other politicians in the constituency (Nata/Gweta) but sources have maintained a contrary position on the matter.