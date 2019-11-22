Miss Botswana, Oweditse "Fafah" Phirinyane has left to London for the Miss World competition

Miss Botswana 2019/2020 winner, Oweditse ‘Fafah’ Phirinyane on Tuesday afternoon departed from the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) en route to the 69th edition of Miss World pageant to be held on December 14 at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom (UK).

She arrived to a welcome party organised by the Botswana High Commission in the UK.

“I am going to the Miss World competition and I am thankful that you are here to see me off as I am going to represent my country not myself as an individual,” said Phirinyane speaking at the airport during her send off.

Her family had come out to support her along with other members of the public who she told to support her as she represents the country in the pageant and the input of the public will be essential in her winning. “As the organisers of the Miss Botswana pageant we are the ones responsible for the logistics of sending our queen to the Miss World pageant,” said one of the organisers Ben Raletsatsi.

He said they organised a proper wardrobe for her to change during the competition, some speakers to assist her

Banners

and instructors to help her with dancing routines as she needs to be good both in speaking and in dancing besides her looks and dresses.

Raletsatsi also said Phirinyane is well prepared for the competition as she has prior experience in pageantry.

He also elaborated on the voting process which he said is simple but requires the contribution of Batswana as they can share posts from the Miss World Botswana page tagging Phirinyane and that they can also download an app called Mobstar on Google play which can be used to vote but he also added that if there is any other voting avenue introduced by Miss World they will communicate with the public.

Phirinyane is set to be in the UK from her day of arrival till the competition day on December, 14 and she will engage in the mandatory activities and will return after the competition.