Taking a plunge:Botswana hosts the CANA Zone IV tournament early next year

Stanbic Bank Botswana has injected P250,000 into the 2020 CANA Zone IV Swimming Championships to be held in Gaborone, early next year.

The Championships are scheduled for February 20 to 23 at the University of Botswana swimming pool.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch in Gaborone on Wednesday, Stanbic Bank Botswana head of corporate investment banking, Shepherd Aisam said the bank has recognised that they had a role to play in the development of sport in the country after realisation that sport can be a career opportunity.

“Supporting the BSSA (Botswana Swimming Sports Association) once again is our way of encouraging more youth to look to sports as a possible career path, which inadvertently will help in curbing youth unemployment and positioning Botswana as a worthy competitor on an international scale.

Our sponsorship strategy is aligned with the support of the sports industry. We are passionate about moving our customers, and the Nation, forward. We are confident that team Botswana will make us all proud at next year’s The CANA Zone IV Swimming Championships and wish them the best

of luck.”

“Education and sport are resources of hope and evidently part of the fabric of Botswana life as they can fulfill the aspirations of many.

In addition, sport is a language of excellence, community, family, a language of love and a powerful sector for driving socio-economic development. It is our hope that from this sponsorship and our partnership with the BSSA more operations will come to the table and contribute towards developing our local talent across all industries and sectors. Botswana is our home and we are proud and honoured to play a part in driving her growth,” Aisam said.

The championship is expected to attract 13 countries with 320 athletes and numerous coaches, team officials and visitors from within southern Africa.

Botswana will be up against Angola, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, eSwatini, Zimbabwe and Zambia. The local team finished fourth in last year’s competition held in Namibia.