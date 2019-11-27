 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Boxers out to shine during awards night

Boxers out to shine during awards night

KABELO BORANABI Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Following impressive performances by the national boxing teams on the international stage, local boxers are hoping to end the year with individual accolades at the Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) awards to be held at Fairgrounds tomorrow night.

For the biggest award of the night, the Male Boxer of the Year gong, Mohammed Rajab Otukile of Mafika Boxing Club will be up against DTCB’s Treasure Moremi and George Molwantwa of BMC. Otukile had a splendid year; he is a National Championship gold medallist.

He also has a gold medal at the Zone 4 Boxing Championships held in Mozambique. The youngster won yet another gold medal in the 52kg at the Nelson Mandela International tournament in South Africa.

He was part of the Commonwealth Games team at Gold Coast, Australia. Molwantwa is a national champion in the 56kg and also won a gold medal at the Nelson Mandela International tournament held in East London. Moremi is also the national champion in the 60kg while he brought home a sliver medal from Nelson Mandela International tournament.

He won the bout of bouts award during the

National Championships.

In the Female Boxer of the Year category, there is a tough contest with Keamogetse Kenosi, Aratwa Kesaemang and Lethabo Modukanele vying for the top prize. Kenosi won gold medals at the National Championships, Zone 4 Championship and the Nelson Mandela International tournament.

She was also part of the Commonwealth Games team. Modukanele is another national champion after she won in the 54kg category. She also brought home a gold medal from the Nelson Mandela International tournament. She was also part of the Commonwealth Games team. Kasemang won a silver medal in the 60kg section at the 2018 AFBC Zone 4 Championship while she was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Gold Coat games.

Nominees full list

Junior female

boxer of the year

Jennifer Sechi (BMC)

Oteng Letloa (Mogoditshane CSE)

 

 Female boxer

of the year

Keamogetse Kenosi (DTCB)

Lethabo Modukanele (UB)

Aratwa Kasemang (UB)

 

Junior male boxer

of the year nominees

Festus Madiehe (Mogoditshane CSE)

Tshephang Kapinga (Mogoditshane CSE)

Brian Galelemogwe (Mogoditshane CSE)

 

Boxer of the

year award nominees

Rajab Otukile Mahommed (Mafika)

George Molwantwa (BMC)

Treasure Moremi (DTCB)

 

Best referee

 Victor Mhlanga

Thatayotlhe Frazer Mothibedi

Gaolefufa Othamile

 

Best judge

 Immortal Kgosiyang

Lone Batsalelwang

Kabo Garebone

 

Best coach

Thabang Motsewabeng DTCB)

Dinners Sikele (BMC)

Keleagetse Ntong (Mafika)

Sport

Banners

