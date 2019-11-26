Young Zebras(under 20) with BFA Executives and FNB officials at the send off ceremony to zambia PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), on Tuesday, hosted a send-off ceremony for the Under-20 team, which leaves for Zambia to take part in the COSAFA Cup.

The team, under the guidance of coach, Keitumetse ‘Pio’ Paul, leaves next week Monday.

The tournament runs from December 4 to 14.

FNBB, is the junior national teams’ sponsor, after signing a P3million, three-year deal with the Botswana Football Association (BFA) in 2018.

“ As the FNBB executive team, we sat down to device a strategy to empower the youth of Botswana and football was one such strategy that could help us do that” the bank’s director of marketing and communications, Peo Kologo. She said they are looking forward to a triumphant return of the team at the end of the competition.

Football legend, Diphetogo Selolwane encouraged the players to give their best as they are representing the country. He urged the players to take responsibility for their actions on the field as they are a lot of opportunities that can come out of a tournament like COSAFA.

Coach, Paul said the team is ready after playing friendly matches against Lesotho last week. The

team drew one and lost the other match played at the Lekidi Centre. Paul said the boys have to adopt a winning mentality when they go to Zambia. The team is in Group A with hosts, Zambia, Malawi and Comoros. Their first game is against the hosts next week Wednesday.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Cedrick Ramojela (Molepolole City Stars), Lesang Senne (Lesirane), Jovan Nikolic (Club Desportiv, Portugal)

Defenders: Mbaakanyi Makafiri (Eleven Angels), Botsile Sakana (Mogobane United), Tlamelo Kolagano (City Eagles), Thuto Moloi (City Eagles), Goabaone Chose (Cubs FC), Tebego Kopelang (Tlokweng Home Sweeper), Leruo Ratala (Maruapula Hungry Leopards)

Midfielders: Kaone Kolagano (Putnum Science Academy, US), Botlhe Pansiri (Green Lovers), Tefo Molefe (Matebejane), Kgotlaetsile Gopolang (Red Sparks), Brendon Kenosi (Extension Gunners), Kabo Matshula (Delta Winds), Kutlo Thobega (ATSV Stadl Paura, Austria), Aobakwe Makhalani (Matebejane), Tshepho Keselebale (Maruapula Hungry Leopards), Larona Modisaemang (Mogobane United), Theo Shadikong (Molepolole City Stars), Anderson Mokalontwana (Extension Gunners)

Strikers: Doctor David (Eleven Angels), Godfrey Tauyatswala (BDF XI), Tawana Mbakile (Unattached)