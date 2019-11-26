Gaborone United coach, Nikola Kavazovic has resigned, just a day after angry fans bayed for his blood following the team’s loss to Jwaneng Galaxy on Sunday.

The irate fans wanted to manhandle the Serbian, who had to be escorted out of the stadium in a police vehicle.

The club has announced that Kavazovic, a former Township Rollers coach, resigned on Tuesday afternoon.

“This serves to inform the football fraternity that our coach, Nikola Kavazovic has resigned

from the club with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Khalid Niyonzima will take charge of our game against Extension Gunners tomorrow,” the club said in a statement.

Kavazovic joined GU in September, signing a deal until the end of the season, after then coach, Madinda Ndlovu fell ill.