FRANCISTOWN: Despite losing the first leg of the Mascom Top 8 quarterfinal under controversial circumstances against Orapa United on Friday, Security Systems coach, Daniel Nare remains confident that his charges will overturn the deficit in the second leg.

Systems lost 1-0, through a goal scored from a seemingly offside position, although the referee and his assistant missed the incident.

The decision to allow the goal to stand drew an angry response from Nare. Just after the break Nare was given his marching orders for strong protestation in relation to the ‘offside’ goal.

“Today, I picked the right attitude and the fighting spirit from my players. I am very happy, the execution of the game plan went very well. My players matched Orapa in all aspects. It is unfortunate that we conceded from dubious circumstances,” Nare said after the game.

“I have a chance to reverse the results at home. I am confident that we can do that. We have all the credentials to win convincingly at home. What is important is for us to maintain the fighting spirit and mental resilience showed today. I am proud of my players. It is good to

lose in a positive manner. We lost with dignity.”

Nare was reluctant to comment on his red card.

“All I said was the player who scored was miles offside. I do not want to talk much about the red card because whatever you say in Botswana football you get fined and you end up disturbing your own progress. My focus is on the second leg. It is the nature of the game. We accept the red card and the results,” he said.

Nare added that he feels that he has enough depth to fight for the league and the Mascom Top 8.

“We can strongly compete in the Mascom Top 8 and league. I, however, do not have a mandate that says go and push for honours on two or three fronts. We just wanted to have a better start than last season. We will take it one game at a time,” he said.