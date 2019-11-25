Representatives from across the African continent attended the multichoice group annual media showcase in Johannesburg this past week. PIC: MOMPATI TLHANKANE

JOHANNESBURG: MultiChoice Group (MCG) hosted its second annual media showcase, under the theme ‘Africa’s most-loved storyteller’, in Johannesburg this past week. Representatives from across the African continent attended the event.

In Africa, people love entertainment more than most, with daily consumption of video entertainment on the continent around 50% higher than the global average. As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MCG’s commitment is not only to create platforms for sharing Africa’s stories. It also invests in the development of local content and local talent to ensure that the video entertainment industry across the continent thrives and grows to compete with the best in the world.

Bringing top-quality international content to African screens is also a key part of MCG’s mandate. “We constantly review our content and channel offering to ensure our audiences are given fresh and exciting content. Much has been achieved since our first showcase event. We are thrilled to be launching three exciting new international channels on DStv today,” Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment said.

Airing for the first time in Africa and activated live at the showcase event, the CuriosityStream channel will deliver a world of factual entertainment in one place, while CBS Justice will enthrall viewers with true crime documentaries. EuroNews will add a European flavour to the already extensive portfolio of news channels on offer on DStv’s various platforms. The launch of these channels follows MCG’s recent agreement with A+E Networks to extend the carriage contract for History and Lifetime, which continue to air on DStv.

Gideon Khobane, CEO of SuperSport, also shared some exciting sports content that enthusiastic sports fans can look forward to in 2020. The sports channel will be broadcasting “The Match in Africa” – the tennis showdown between two of the

greatest players in tennis history, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Cape Town on February 7, 2019. Also on offer will be the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. With five 24-hour channels, SuperSport will ensure that every medal event will be broadcast live.

DISCOP Johannesburg 2019 also reflected a massive and global interest for the continent’s rapidly rising film, television, and digital content distribution and production sectors. More than 600 companies from 59 countries took part in the 3-day content market and co-production forum – including all the US major studios and streamers aggressively seeking to expand their reach across the most populous and rapidly growing world region.

Companies with big streaming plans such as Disney/Fox, Warner Media, NBC Universal, BBC Studios, and CBS/Viacom were in attendance.

Patrick Zuchowicki, President of DISCOP said more so than ever in the past before, there are opportunities to build on Africa’s abundance of talent, skills and homegrown stories to create content that can travel the world, please multicultural audiences, and generate real revenues.

There were a host of panel discussions and workshops, as well as a large contingent of key production and programming executives from Africa’s leading multi-channel digital satellite, Pay-TV, and streaming destination, with 18.9 million customers across its various content distribution platforms.

As Africa’s largest and most influential player in the space, MultiChoice showcased its extensive reach, catalogue and expertise within the diverse African market, as well as to re-enforce their commitment to the content and stories of the continent.