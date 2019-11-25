Mogoditshane Fighters wrapped up the Debswana First Division South League first round at the top of the log despite going down 2-0 to Broadhurst United on Saturday.

It was Fighters’ third loss this season after an eight-game winning streak.

The Samba Boys have so far collected 24 points from 11 games. Their weekend loss however saw their lead at the top cut to just one point. In another encounter, Masitaoka’s 2-0 win over Ncojane Youngsters saw them move to the second point with 23 points.

The weekend results pave way for an entertaining second round as two young local coaches, Nelson Olebile and Tiroyamodimo Mohambi battle to lead their sides to promotion into the Premier League.

Mohambi is looking to restore Fighters’ pride while Olebile is attempting to make history by promoting Masitaoka to the Premier League for the first time.

Uniao Flamengo Santos missed an opportunity to cut the lead between them and Fighters when they lost 2-1 to Mochudi Centre Chiefs on Saturday.

However, they still managed to keep their third position with 19 points.

Chiefs seem to have regained form. They registered their second successive win on Saturday.

Magosi, who started the league brightly before they suffered a slump in form, have now moved to position four with 18 points.

At

Banners

the bottom, rookies, Ncojane Youngsters are still struggling to stamp authority.

The loss to Masitaoka on Saturday was their seventh. They have collected only six points. Jwaneng Fighters are also still sitting at position 11 despite their 1-1 draw with Black Forest, who are sixth.

In the north, Sua Flamingoes also saw their lead to the top cut to two points when they drew 1-1 with Calendar Stars.

They have collected 22 points from 10 games. With Nico United currently struggling with form after setting an early pace, Eleven Angels took advantage and moved to the second position after a 3-1 victory over Green Lovers.

Nico have now dropped to position three on the league table after playing to a 1-1 draw with Motlakase Power Dynamos.

At the bottom, Francistown City Greens maintained their bad run of form when they lost 1-0 to Tonota FC.

At this rate, City Greens who remain the only side from the other side of Dibete to win the Premier League title, look set to be on an unstoppable downward spiral thus heading straight to the lower division.