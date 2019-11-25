National team boxer, Rajab Mohammed was named the male boxer of the year at the BoBA awards on Saturday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Rajab Mahommed and Keamogetse Kenosi were named the respective male and female boxers of the year at the Debswana-sponsored Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) 8th annual awards on Saturday in Gaborone, scooping P12, 000 each in the process.

The awards, which have been increased from P50, 000 when they started in 2010 to the current P300, 000 recognised the best achievers in 2018.

In his acceptance speech, Mohammed issued a warning to their international counterparts that they were following a rigorous training regime that would see them in fine form when they step on the world stage at Tokyo 2020 in Japan. Mohammed, who together with Kenosi have been integral to the national team, pointed out that they were more than capable of bringing home medals from the oriental country.

There were nine categories in the awards with female promising boxer of the year going to Oteng Letloa, male promising boxer of the year to Festus Madiehe, while Kabo Garebone took judge of the year award.

Thatayotlhe Frazer Mothibedi was named referee of the year, Peter Tshinyego took home the administrator of the year, as affiliate of the year went to Tsholofelo Boxing Club.

The coach of the year award went to BMC coach, Dinners Sikele.

Patlakwe gave the president’s award to boxing veteran, Healer Modiradilo for his contribution to the sport

as both an active athlete and an administrator.

“The award ceremony is amongst my most treasured occasions of our sport as it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the preceding year, address the whole boxing family and share the achievements, success and plans of our boxing for the days to come,” Patlakwe said. Speaking at the ceremony, the acting deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Peter Mongwaketsi commended Debswana for their commitment to support local sport, pointing out that this will go a long way in growing the sport in the country.