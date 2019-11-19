 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The chairperson of Ntlo ya Dikgosi Puso Gaborone says dikgosi should b...
FRANCISTOWN: Following his stinging defeat at the just-ended general e...
A Kasane teenager has been charged with likening the First Lady, Neo M...
State Of The Nation Address by Presidnet Mokgweetsi Masisi to the Firs...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Gaborone retains chairmanship

Gaborone retains chairmanship

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Kgosi Puso Gaborone PIC: BWPARLIAMENT
The chairperson of Ntlo ya Dikgosi Puso Gaborone says dikgosi should be part of the constitutional review as soon as it begins. 

Gaborone said this after retaining his position as chairperson of the House. 

Gaborone who has been the chairperson since January 2009 garnered 16 votes, while Kgosi Malope II got 16 and Kgosi Kgari got six. Kgosi Tshipe Tshipe was voted as the deputy with 18 votes against Kgosi Moeti Monyamane who got 13 votes and three votes were spoilt.

“I agree with President Mokgweetsi Masisi that there is need for constitutional review. As Ntlo ya Dikgosi we want

Banners
to make contribution on constitutional review and to ensure that bogosi becomes relevant.

Again we wish that the President should address this House every year to inform us on what he has achieved and what he is willing to achieve.  We will also review our Standing Orders. I want to thank Batswana for holding peaceful elections and all those who were voted in. I congratulate Masisi for being elected as the President,” Gaborone said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Maphoretsa

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners