Kgosi Puso Gaborone PIC: BWPARLIAMENT

The chairperson of Ntlo ya Dikgosi Puso Gaborone says dikgosi should be part of the constitutional review as soon as it begins.

Gaborone said this after retaining his position as chairperson of the House.

Gaborone who has been the chairperson since January 2009 garnered 16 votes, while Kgosi Malope II got 16 and Kgosi Kgari got six. Kgosi Tshipe Tshipe was voted as the deputy with 18 votes against Kgosi Moeti Monyamane who got 13 votes and three votes were spoilt.

“I agree with President Mokgweetsi Masisi that there is need for constitutional review. As Ntlo ya Dikgosi we want

to make contribution on constitutional review and to ensure that bogosi becomes relevant.

Again we wish that the President should address this House every year to inform us on what he has achieved and what he is willing to achieve. We will also review our Standing Orders. I want to thank Batswana for holding peaceful elections and all those who were voted in. I congratulate Masisi for being elected as the President,” Gaborone said.