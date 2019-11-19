First Lady Neo Masisi and (right) Comedian William Motsetserepa

A Kasane teenager has been charged with likening the First Lady, Neo Masisi to a local comedian called William Motsetserepa.

The 19-year-old teen, Moniwe Nicholas Kamwi was charged with use of offensive electronic communication. The offence is contrary to Section 18 of the Cyber Crime and Computer Related Crime Act No. 18 of Botswana laws.

According to the particulars of the offence, the accused person on or about November 11, 2019 at or near Newcastle in Kazungula in the Chobe District, willfully and maliciously used electronic communication by posting on his Facebook account a photo of the First Lady.

“By posting a photo of First Lady Neo Masisi in a mimic by likening her

with comedian William Motsetserepa and captioning it ‘go masisinyana go fa’,” reads the charge sheet.

The Cyber Act of 2018 as per the offence is explained as a, “A person who willfully, maliciously or repeatedly uses electronic communication of an offensive nature to disturb or attempt to disturb the peace, quiet or privacy of any person with no purpose to legitimate communication, whether or not a conversation ensues, commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding P20,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both”.