Yondani Boko. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The youngest Member of Parliament (MP) Yandani Boko had said the reason why Mahalapye residents voted for the opposition for the first time in 53 years is because they believe he is capable of representing them well.

The 32-year-old Boko is the MP for Mahalapye East and cousin to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) president, Duma Boko.

The UDC has won both Mahalapye constituencies for the first in history. Mahalapye has been a Botswana Democratic Party stronghold since independence.

“As you correctly put it; politics is a journey and in my opinion a political journey consists of three stages. Firstly, the political consciousness. Secondly, the awakening.And lastly an action period as cadre,” Boko said.

“In my first year at the University of Botswana I went through the first two stages primarily through my interaction with political literature and political figures at varsity. However, my first proper involvement was as a candidate for a position as Minister of Justice in the UB SRC in 2008. I lost and that experience was an eye opener.”

The young MP said he was born and raised in conditions that started and triggered the advocacy part in him. Boko was born and bred in Mahalapye, which is his home village.

“What better place to place yourself at the disposal of the masses than at home? I felt that following the decision by the ex-MP Botlogile Tshireletso not to stand there was a vacuum and I felt ready to offer my services to the people,” he added.

“Listen, the time is always ripe for a change. I have not won anything nor would I lay

claim to say we did this and that. The people simply spoke and I was fortunate to echo their dreams, fears and vision for Mahalapye East.”

He said the people felt he was capable enough to advance their interests at the August house, ‘of course with due respect to my predecessor Mma Tshireletso’ who served the constituency well.

Boko said there is equally nothing like a stronghold, as hard work and clear message erodes all that in a minute.

Boko said some other day, just before he took the decision to stand, he came across these words by Nelson Mandela –“There is no joy to be had by acting small”.

He added that elections are hard and sometimes fickle and nobody ever wishes to come second.

“Considering that we felt we had plans in place to change this area, we had to win and fortunately the people delivered that victory. I have not given much thought to this. My commitment is to give myself, all of myself towards our campaign objectives,” Boko said.

“I am looking to create leadership that calls for active participation by both the young and the old. The future belongs to the young but the old have been steeped in experiences that will smoothen our upward trajectory.”

Boko said he is looking to have people who would be self -sustainable individually and a part of a larger collective.