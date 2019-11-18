Letshego Headquarters. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The country’s largest microlender by portfolio continues to expand its footprint in Africa by opening a fourth branch in Kavango East Region, Namibia.

Since acquiring a banking license in 2016, the fully-fledged Rundu branch is amongst Letshego’s 16 access points across the country.

Last year the microlender opened two branches in Windhoek and Katutura.

Officiating the event, Letshego Namibia’s chief executive officer, Ester Kali said Letshego remains fully committed to growing financial inclusion, by increasing access to simple and appropriate solutions that meet the needs of people.

“We are now pleased to add Swakopmund and Rundu to the list of growing centres that Letshego fully supports.

Our physical branch network is further extended by our growing digital or electronic channels that now include Internet banking, cards and mobile phone banking,” she said.

The opening of the branch means that Rundu communities, businesses and institutions, including the government and non-government sector, can now easily access the full suite of Letshego’s financial solutions that include savings and transactional banking, and financial support tailored to meet the broad and dynamic needs of the stakeholders.

Last year, Letshego launched its ‘All-in-1 LetsGo’ account; an easy-to-use, value adding account, that enables Namibians to save and borrow through one facility, while also earning them competitive interest rates on low balances as a way to boost their local savings culture and support

future needs.

Recently, Letshego Botswana CEO Fergus Ferguson said the survival of their business is rooted in the prosperity and goodwill that it is able to reciprocate to the society.

“At Letshego, we understood the reality early on that our business is inseparable from society and that neither can survive without the other.

Achievement along these lines can only be indicated upon by the realisation of a more symbiotic relationship, where the growth for our business enables, infuses, and generates the necessary and reciprocal growth for our partners, stakeholders, and communities,” he said.

Ferguson said at the heart of Letshego’s strategy for building prosperity lies their commitment to embrace and promote social and financial inclusion.

“We believe that to be financially inclusive, we need to provide simple, appropriate and accessible financial solutions to those who have been historically excluded from the formal financial sector.

Our customers come to Letshego in order to access our simple, appropriate and accessible financial solutions that they then use towards buying cattle, financing school fees, home improvements and other investments such as healthcare that help them to improve the quality of life for themselves, their families and communities. This, we take very seriously,” he said.