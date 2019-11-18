Mpho Masupe. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Standard Chartered Botswana employees have embarked on a fundraising effort for the recently launched Futuremakers initiative.

The initiative’s goal is to raise $50 million through fundraising and bank-matching between 2019 and 2023 to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow.

Futuremakers initiative is the bank’s global initiative to tackle inequality and seeks to promote greater economic inclusion for young people in communities across the globe.

The programme supports disadvantaged young people from low-income households, particularly girls and people with visual impairments, to take part in programmes focused on education, employability and entrepreneurship.

In August this year, the bank through Futuremakers donated $50,000 (P 550,000) to Young Africa Botswana (YAB) to run the tailor-designed Futuremakers programme.

On Tuesday last week about 17 employees began a 400-km cycle challenge from Gaborone to Johannesburg to raise funds for charity under the bank’s Futuremakers initiative.

The 17 cyclists hail from the bank’s offices in Botswana, South

Africa, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Zambia collectively known as the Southern Africa cluster.

The bank’s CEO, Mpho Masupe commended the commitment shown by the team noting that they merged their passion for cycling and desire to make a contribution to Futuremakers.

“We are very proud of the ingenuity shown by this team and their desire to find their own unique way to contribute to Futuremakers.

This is not simply a few days away from the office for the cyclists – they are giving themselves a very real challenge against the elements, their own fitness and to work together as a team.

Their organisation and commitment is commendable,” he said.

The riders have been fundraising in both their personal and collective capacity with pledges made on completion of their ride. The team arrived in Johannesburg on Friday.