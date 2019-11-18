Ba Ga Mmanaana and Kgabosereto ensemble

The annual Bakgatla-ba-ga-Mmanaana cultural festival at the Thamaga main kgotla Saturday was a success as the tribe converged to showcase a galore of cultural activities.

The 8th annual cultural festival was held under the theme ‘Ngwao Kgatelopele’ (Culture-Way Forward).

The event was graced by amongst others the newly appointed Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Tumiso Rakgare, Member of Parliament for Thamaga Palelo Motaosane and former minister of Local Government Peter Siele, who was the guest speaker.

There were interesting activities on the day such as Dikgafela ceremony, which is a traditional activity done to celebrate good harvest.

Children delivered the harvest to the kgotla first before the elderly performed the same routine to deliver the traditional brew (Bojalwa ba Setswana).

Besides activities that cultivated culture, there were other performances and poetry.

Award-winning Kgabosereto Traditional Group, serenaded the crowd with their amazing dances. As usual, they showed why they have travelled the world to perform in places such as Poland.

There were also performances by the local Dikhwaere groups including Maritalekoma Choir and Diphala Tsa Ngwao Choir. The choirs took turns on stage to entertain the crowd.

Oshinka Tlotleng, who played Segaba and Tshokolman with

his four strings guitar, also treated the crowd to beautiful folk music.

On contemporary music, it was Dr Vom who ignited the event with his Tsaya Thobane and Tlhabano hits when he surprisingly performed. Initially, Dr Vom was not booked to perform, but he took to stage and rocked the crowd.

The area, MP Motaosane said the event has grown over the years, but pleaded with the tribe to be involved in high numbers as it the occasion is meant to preserve the culture of Bakgatla-ba-ga Mmanaana.

Motaosane said Bakgatla-ba-ga Mmanaana in Moshupa and Thamaga should celebrate the event together not separately as it is currently the case.

“Just like like Bakwena with Dithubaruba, we should also celebrate together as Bakgatla-ba-ga Mmanaana. If we can get the culture site developed, we can host it there in an open area,” he said.

One of the event organisers, Kgotso Masila said they were impressed with the growth of the event, but called on the tribe to participate in the event.