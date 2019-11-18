Zebras face ruthless African champions, Algeria tonight. PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

Fresh from their 0-0 draw away to Zimbabwe on Friday, Zebras will be looking to extinguish African champions, Algeria when they meet tonight in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Zebras will be returning to the National Stadium for an official game after years of absence from the scene.

Zebras have been using the Francistown Sports Complex as their home ground in recent years. Kickoff is at 9pm.

Algeria, the current defending champions, started their campaign in high spirits and thumped Zambia 5-0 to go top of the group on Thursday.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s double and a goal each from Ramy Bensebaini, Youcef Belaïli and Hillal Soudani saw the North African side brush aside former African champions.

Bounedjah will once again play an important role tonight against Zebras who will be eyeing another clean sheet.

Against Zimbabwe, Zebras coach, Adel Amrouche started with Kabelo Dambe between the posts and the Township Rollers man delivered a superb performance to help his team keep a clean sheet away from home.

Dambe made several saves to keep

Banners

the Zebras in the game with Zimbabwe piling pressure in the dying minutes.

He is expected to lead the Zebras once again.

Although Amrouche has included new faces in the team, the likes of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mosha Gaolaolwe and Kabelo Seakanyeng have been with the team for sometime and are expected to use their experience against the African champions.

Amrouche has emphasised the need for discipline both on and off the field and has already wielded an axe on some of the players.

Against Algeria, who usually play high tempo, Zebras will have to be compact especially in the midfield where the likes of Maano Ditshupo will feature.

Ditshupo came in as a second half substitute against Zimbabwe, replacing Tlhalefo Molebatsi who picked up an injury. In another Group H match, Zimbabwe will travel to Lusaka to face wounded Zambia.