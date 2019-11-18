Mogoditshane Fighters (in yellow) are setting the pace in the Debswana First Division South League. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

MOGODITSHANE: Mogoditshane Fighters’ coach Tiroyamodimo Mohambi has shot down title claims after his side extended their win streak to eight games with a 1-0 over Red Sparks in the Debswana First Division South league match.

The Saturday afternoon home win, keeps Fighters at the summit of the log with four points ahead second placed, Masitaoka.

“I am still learning as a coach, so I do not want to put myself and the team under pressure. I would not want to promise anyone that we will get (automatic) promotion at the end of the season,” Mohambi said.

Fighters face Sparks, who were coming from a morale-boosting win over Mochudi Centre Chiefs. A balanced affair in the early minutes but with the visitors asked questions.

Kabelo Babusi and Mpho Ramatoroko missed chances on the 12th and 16th minutes respectively.

On the 21st minute, on the break Fighters Tumo Kgosiedirang skied his effort just over the bar. Two minutes later, Khumbulani Madziba’s shot lands on keeper’s hands.

On the 31st minute Thuso Keraetswe beat the offside trap but was denied by the keeper as Fighters looked deadly on counter attacks.

Three minutes later, Kgosiedirang hit the cross bar from a free-kick just in front of the box.

Three minutes to the break, Madziba once again beat the offside trap and put on a one on one with keeper but the gloves man came tops as the teams went in to the break level.

The pair had a rather slow

Banners

start to the second period as neither team managed to find a shot on goal.

The visitors dealt with an injury blow, as defender Onkabetse Nkwe was stretched out, Tshepo Manyetse replaced him with just 10 minutes in to the half.

Sparks thought they had taken the lead on the 68th minute, substitute Tshepiso Tlobokwe delivered a teasing cross for Babusi.

The keeper came out to collect the ball with the game seemly heading for a draw, Kabo Ngongorego caught the keeper miles off his post with a lobbed ball to give Fighters the lead with just a minute to time.

“We did not play as well we played at the last time. A draw would have been a fair a result, the late goal is hard to take. It’s is unforgivable.

There was not any difference between them and us. That’s how the league here is,” Sparks’ coach Thaloba ‘Machine’ Nthaga said after the game.

The Teams:

Fighters: Kenewang Arabang, Ramotsoka Ramotsoka, Ngongorego, David Mothoni, Samson Ramakoba, Othusegile Botsetswe, Thuso Keabetswe (Sipho Motaung), Lorato Mosweu, Madziba, Kgosiedirang, Daniel Mogapi

Sparks: Godwin Dubulu, Nkwe (Tshepo Manyetse), Ramatoroko, Donald Rapulana, Othusitse Molako, Kgotlaetsile Gopolang (Tumelo Thebe), Kagiso Mokaeya, Babusi, Amolemo Kwelagobe (Tshepiso Tlobokwe), Phenyo Magosi

Fighters 1 (Ngongorego 89th)

Sparks 0