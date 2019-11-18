Eleven Angels, Desmond Mtokufa controls the ball in front of Maun Terrors players. PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Maun United Terrors registered their first loss of the season in the Debswana First Division North league on Saturday against Eleven Angels at the Old Francistown Stadium.

Terrors lost the away encounter 2-0, their first loss in nine games. On the flip side, the win means that Angels are now second in the league with 18 points, three points behind leaders Sua Flamingoes who emerged victorious in their away encounter against Santa Green in Mahalapye.

Nico United who were second ahead of the weekend fixtures dropped to position three after they played to a goalless draw against Great North Tigers (GNT) at home.

The first half was a very good show, with both teams often promising when they surged forward. However, it was Angels who had an upper hand.

Although they had an upper hand in the first half, on numerous occasions their finishing was poor despite promising build-ups.

The host opened the scoring in the 17th minute through forward Desmond Mtukufa. Mtukufa connected with a well-timed pass from left before coolly beating his marker and finding the lower left side of the net with a low ground shot.

Angels continued pressing hard for a second goal. Mtukufa found himself with goalkeeper the only man to beat in 27th minute but he sent his shot agonisingly wide.

Angels did find the second in the 33rd minute. Defender Theo Masuo rose high to score with a nice glancing header after connecting with Marcus Maokaneng’s well-taken free-kick from right.

Eleven Angels goalie Keletso Lekuni was a mere spectator towards the last 15 minutes of the first half.

In the second stanza of the match the visitors had a few shots from long range on target that

Banners

were dealt with by Lekuni.

Lekuni pulled a great save in the 54 minute. Terrors forward Brian Kedisitse lost his marker before unleashing a powerful from within the edge of the box but Lekuni acrobatically parried the ball out of play.

Masuo could have taken the match beyond reach for the visitors in the 77th minute but his well-taken header hit the cross bar with the goalie looking well beaten. Once again he had connected with a free kick from the right side of the pitch.

Towards the last 10 minutes of the match, Kedisitse did try to create chances for Terrors by delivering some telling crosses on the Angels goal area but his teammates spoiled his efforts by displaying lack of decisiveness in front of goals.

Three minutes from time Angels defender Fungai Muzila was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence. It was however very late for the visitors to capitalise on the red card.

On the other hand the home side poured less pressure on the visitors for most of the second half. Angels were content with sitting at the back and enjoying possession for most of the second half. The score-line remained 2-0 until full-time.

The teams:

Eleven Angels: Lekuni, Maokaneng, Mooketsi Simon, Muzila, Karabo Sereetsi, Masuo, Jacob Matlalo, Bakang Mpatane, Tshokolo Sebawe (Felix Nyikabaranda), Monametsi Tsapoga (Tebogo Ishmael), Mtukufa

Maun Terrors: Emmanuel Keiditswe, Remoneilwe Masia, Edward Makhinda, Iketseng Keitshokile, Onkgolotse Mazhani, Moiredi Gaorekwe, Bontlafetse Kebalipile, Biggie Motura, Kabo Matlhare, Tshepang Kodumo, Kedisitse

Angels 2 (Mtukufa 17th, Masuo 33rd)

Terrors 0