FRANCISTOWN: Following a stinging defeat in the just ended general elections, which even resulted in veteran Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) cadre, Morgan Moseki, throwing in the towel, a University of Botswana (UB) academic, Dr Phillip Bulawa, is reportedly eyeing the Francistown East constituency.

With the 2019 general elections mood having dissipated, it is said that some UDC cadres are reportedly trying to replace Moseki who for 16 years tried to wrestle the constituency from the BDP without success.

A high-ranking UDC official told Mmegi that his colleagues in the umbrella view Francistown East as a winnable constituency which only needs hard work, strategic planning and resources to snatch it from the BDP.

The official added that it was only a matter of time before other UDC activists throw their hats in the ring with a view of trying their luck to represent the UDC in the 2024 general elections.

“As time passes, more UDC cadres would also raise their hands in a bid to replace Moseki. For now, they are still holding their cards close to their chest but they share one common thing.

They all feel that if the UDC wants to win the constituency in 2024, it should start to strategically work in the constituency as early as now when the BDP is still basking in its past and recent glory.

They also share the same view that when

the 2024 elections are approaching and political campaigns start, it would be already be late for the BDP to play catch-up and convince the electorates,” said the source.

The source added that he was adamant that the primary elections for the constituency in readiness for 2024 would be an entertaining spectacle.

Bulawa was coy when asked if he has any interest in Francistown East.

He said: “My only interest in the constituency is to help the party to start preparations for the 2024 general elections as early as now if we want to win the constituency. The sooner we start working in the constituency, the better”.

Quizzed further by Mmegi, Bulawa stated that he would be able to give a definite answer on whether he is interested in the constituency in two years time but reiterated that he would soon start to work with UDC structures within the constituency in a bid to resuscitate them.

Some people in the constituency are said to hold the view that, for the UDC to give the BDP a strong challenge in 2024, someone who is well-resourced should represent it.