Bakgatla ba ga Mmanaana will converge at Thamaga main Kgotla, this time for their Annual Cultural Festival. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Bakgatla Ba Ga Mmanaana in Thamaga will host their 8th annual cultural festival held under the theme, ngwao kgatelopele tomorrow at Thamaga Main Kgotla.

Performers on the day will include the award-winning Kgabosereto Traditional Group, Ba Ga Mmanaana Cultural Group, Mmamerwalo and many others.

The performances will range from Setswana poetry, various traditional dances, four strings guitar, setinkane and dikhwaere.

Kgotso Masila from the event’s organising committee told Arts & Culture that amongst major activities of the day, the Chief will receive Dikgafela.

This happens every year. This year we are going big because we have attached artists and all of this happens at the main kgotla.

Masila also indicated that this year they have tried their best as the organising committee to share details of the event across social media platforms.

“We had no time for much preparation and more people are responding to our cultural event. The past ones were not advertised as the event was mostly organised by elders,” he said.

He was quick to add that the positive vibe about for year’s cultural event is

that more people and companies have assisted by providing their services.

Masila added that the main idea is to promote their culture as Bakgatla Ba Ga Mmanaana and give the event a better meaning like other villages such as Molepolole have.

“We are benchmarking on events like Dithubaruba in order to make this event great.

Next year we are planning to take it off the kgotla system so that everyone can feel free to attend the event and it must be able to create jobs for the artists and small businesses,” he highlighted.

Masila added that their intention is to also turn the event to a learner tool so that the young ones could also participate and preserve their good cultural tourism.

“I am aware that there is a Bakgatla Ba Ga Mmanaana dance called Jola bae, so it is now time to know such dances and their traits,” he said.