With the festive season already upon us as we approach the end of the year, many people are already making plans as to how they are going to spend their holidays.

And this includes of course attending music festivals, which are usually spread across the country.

One of these music festivals is Born And Raised happening at Serowe Stadium on December 22 from 4pm to 6am.

In its fourth edition, the annual music show is fast securing its own spot as one of Botswana’s big and popular music festivals amongst others such as Clap Your Hands, Home Coming, Gaabo Motho and Ga Maila.

The music organisers have released a star-studded line up for this year’s show which include trending South African artists such as Cassper Nyovest, DJ Nkazimulo, TNS Ngema, Kaygee Daking & Bizizi and Johny Mokhali while locally they have brought veteran Kwasa Kwasa artist Franco, Charma Gal, MMP Family and La Timmy.

On the decks the show will feature Africa Yard, Phouboy, Swaps, Skhebo, 6, Benny T, Izzy, Khenzo, Ricky Lamar, Chopsta, Zynne, Bino and Anthem.

TNS is currently amongst the most sought after artists in Southern Africa with his songs played all

over while Cassper has never disappointed his local fans every time he performs in the country.

One of the festival organisers, Goaba Mojakgomo told Arts & Culture that the line up speaks volumes of where the festival is in terms of growth.

‘We want to be the biggest music festival in the country.

We want to be trendsetters as well and give night crawlers the best festive entertainment ever,” he said. Mojakgomo said the family is unique in that it also has the charity element. He stated that they are building a house for a needy family at Palla Road.

“We have built a house for another family in Mathako village and have adopted Motaolate Primary School under the Adopt a School campaign and have contributed over P75, 000 towards their activities. We intend to do more for the school in future,” he added.

Tickets for the festival sell for P150 standard. JB, G4S, BTC, and Duma Fm sponsor the festival.