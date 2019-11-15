The Thamaga Bush Farm Sundays returns on December 1. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Monthly chill session event, The Bush Farm Sundays (BFS) will host an event at Adashe Garden Resort in Thamaga on December 1 before the year shuts down next month.

Event organiser, Lucky Ranko told Arts & Culture that nothing has changed the BFS concept so people should come out to enjoy a beautiful afternoon of food, drinks, music, and conversation, plus the chance to forget the city life and breathe a new fresh air.

He said through community involvement BFS has turned into a unique event especially for a village that was known for notorious gangs and violence in the past.

“We have turned everything around because this event has now created positive vibes in the village of Thamaga and in the past editions it was turned into a full swing family fun day,” he highlighted.

Bush Farm Sundays, which is normally hosted every last Sunday of the month was created along similar concept as Gaborone’s popular events, Jam For Brunch and Chill Step Sundays.

Ranko highlighted that with this upcoming event they have decided to make it a denim affair. “Attendees can rock their jeans for a casually elegant afternoon.

There is still time to go out there and find a perfect pair

of jeans for this denim affair. We want to create a new denim fashion experience that will enable all BFS fans to discover their denim style preferences,” he said.

Ranko added that even though there are still some incidents of violence especially around bars in Thamaga, BFS will always be there for the people of the area as a means of bringing about a universal message for change in light of the many recent events that have had devastatingly negative effects on society as a whole.

“With the understanding that music is a powerful tool that can build bridges between communities, BFS aspires to encourage artists and entertainers to become catalysts for change,” he expressed.

“To promote positive messages through music, we will have live DJs and exciting surprise performances, it’s going to be an incredible event. Ours is a movement that’s out to change the Thamaga community, so please come and show your support. With your help we know we can make the village a better place,” he concluded.